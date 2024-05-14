CAGAYAN de Oro City’s (CdO) east and west areas are now without water since Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Rio Verde Water Consortium, Inc. and Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) announced cutting off their service to these areas at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to unsettled payments by the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD). COBI said that the water district has not formally responded to the outstanding payables, including arrears for the March 2024 bulk water bill.

“Due to the current circumstances, we are forced to temporarily cut water services until the situation is rectified,” it said, adding that COBI is committed to working with the COWD to find a swift solution. — Nate C. Barretto