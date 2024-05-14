THE DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology (DoST) announced on Tuesday that it opened a Green Bio-Hydrogen to Energy Laboratory in Cagayan de Oro to address the need for sustainable energy solutions in Northern Mindanao.

The project received a P4.99-million grant from the DoST Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST PCIEERD) under the Institution Development Program (IDP), according to a DoST press release.

“Located at the Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, the research facility will convert low-value municipal and industrial wastes into energy carriers for distributed power generation,” it said.

The project aims to produce energy-sufficient and independent communities, to cut the country’s dependence on external fuel sources.

Under the guidance of University President Mars P. Tan, and project leader Shierlyn S. Paclijan, Xavier University sees the facility as a hub for advancing cutting-edge, clean, and non-mass burn technologies derived from municipal and industrial wastes.

The DoST said it will also attest to the viability of hydrogen-to-energy technologies in converting waste into power and heat generation.

“This evidence and demonstration-driven approach is expected to facilitate broader adoption of sustainable practices in the region,” it added.

In addition, the facility will provide tailored end-to-end recycling solutions to local governments and industries in the region.

DoST PCIEERD Executive Director Enrico Paringit noted the collaborative efforts to address energy challenges and promote sustainable development in Northern Mindanao.

“As we work together to become a nexus of innovation in the Philippines, we will continue our endeavor to provide support, not only to ground-breaking R&D and introducing innovation, but also to make an impact,” Mr. Paringit said.

The project is in support of Sustainable Development Goal 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy.

The DoST said the project gained endorsement from the DoST Region 10 (DoST X) and the Northern Mindanao Consortium for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante