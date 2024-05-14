THE PHILIPPINES’ Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday ordered agents to investigate disinformation allegedly committed by Chinese envoys regarding high-level communications on Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said diplomatic immunity is not absolute and the state could still investigate foreign diplomats.

“While enjoying the privileges and immunities accorded to foreign diplomats, it is also their duty to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy has been accused of releasing a transcript and recording of a conversation between a Philippine military official and Chinese diplomat about how to handle tensions at the disputed shoal, which Manila calls Ayungin.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Mr. Remulla vowed to take appropriate action against the unnamed diplomats.

“Diplomatic immunity should never be used as a license to exploit our country’s peace and harmony for selfish motives,” he said. “This privilege does not shield anyone from the consequences of the rule of law.”

Diplomats, employees of international organizations and their immediate family members are covered by a certain degree of diplomatic immunity during their stay in a receiving state, according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

But diplomatic immunity is only with respect to official acts.

“The Chinese Embassy’s repeated acts of engaging in and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation — now releasing spurious transcripts or recordings of purported conversations between officials of the host country — should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned or without serious penalty,” the National Security Council said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Jay Tristan Tarriela accused China of destroying the environment by doing reclamation activities at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea.

Mr. Tarriela said their findings, which confirm China’s construction of artificial islands and extensive damage to the coral ecosystem in the area, are “supported by concrete evidence.”

Chinese state-controlled news outlet Global Times earlier accused the Philippines of making provocations by claiming that Beijing has been building an artificial island at Sabina Shoal.

“China cannot simply dismiss these findings as disinformation, as we have documented the presence of their vessels in the area,” he said in an X post. “It is widely known that China is the only country in the region that disregards environmental concerns.”

Mr. Tarriela said the Philippines’ transparency campaign launched last year has exposed China’s “true actions and motives” amid its projections of “peaceful intentions and care for the marine environment.”

Global Times on May 12 said the PCG had “taken a further provocative step” by “deploying a ship” to monitor Sabina Shoal, which China calls Xianbin Reef.

The Philippines’ report that China has been building an artificial island in the area “could spark a standoff,” further strain bilateral relations and exacerbate tensions across the entire South China Sea region, the newspaper said, citing Chinese analysts.

“What I find truly fascinating about China is their ability to employ deception, denial and false narratives while projecting a façade of concern for regional stability,” Mr. Tarriela said.

The Philippine Navy stationed a warship at the shoal in the past few days amid reports that China has been trying to do reclamation work.

Mr. Tarriela on Saturday said China had dumped piles of dead and crushed corals on the sandbar of the shoal, altering its size and elevation. The PCG reported similar findings in September.

The deployment of the BRP Magbanua to Sabina was the longest ever for a PCG ship.

Chester B. Cabalza, founder of Manila-based International Development and Security Cooperation, cited China’s track record of “lying,” citing its remarks in the 1990s that it was only interested in putting up a fisherman’s wharf at Mischief or Panganiban Reef.

“But they stole the maritime feature from the Philippines and militarized it,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“In 2012, both China and the Philippines agreed to leave Bajo de Masinloc, but they deceived us,” he said, referring to the Filipino name for Scarborough Shoal. “After our naval vessel left, they [seized] the atoll.”

“Their consistent deception and unrestricted warfare of psyops are full of unlawful actions that should not be tolerated by Manila and the world,” Mr. Cabalza said.

On Monday, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio urged the Philippine government to file a case now against China over the island-building activities.

“The Department of Justice has been preparing a case against China precisely for damage to the marine environment in Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef,” he said, adding that China’s activities should be “on the world agenda.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza