As 2023 draws near, we start to think about how we can better ourselves for the year ahead. We look back on how we can improve things surrounding all aspects of our lives, including our relationships, finances, and our well-being. Most times, looking to transfer to a new home at the start of the year comes to play.

So if you are in search for a home to welcome 2023, RLC Residences has one that’s ready for you. The Trion Towers lets you live near where you work so you can live a comfortable lifestyle. Here are multiple reasons why this ready-for-occupancy condo in BGC is the right home match for a better you:

Strategic Location

Start anew in a home where everything is within reach. The Trion Towers fits this statement perfectly – especially since this property is sitting at the heart of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

With traffic now coming back to full scale, this means losing precious time and energy on the road as we go to our destination every day. If you live at The Trion Towers and you work within this business district, you can easily go to your office without spending too much time on the road. Instead, you can spend more time resting, bonding with friends and loved ones, and even fulfilling other hobbies or pursuits after work or during the weekends.

Aside from your workplace, it’s also easy to reach commercial centers, destination hubs, and other essential establishments within BGC. Known for its dynamic city life offerings, you can be in major malls and lifestyle hubs in just a few minutes coming from your place at The Trion Towers.

Spacious Homes

Another good thing about The Trion Towers is its expansive living spaces that are all ready for you. This means no more waiting for a long time to move in and call this place your own.

Depending on your needs, this condominium offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with balcony options. Ranging from 37 to 102 sqm., these generously-sized flats offer a comfortable home with a high ceiling where you can live conveniently and at ease.

32 Ready-to-Use Amenities

Given that The Trion Towers is a ready-for-occupancy property, you’ll be glad to know that you can immediately take use of its 32 facilities for fitness, leisure, and wellness. Indoor and outdoor amenities such as a fitness gym, an exercise and dance room, a boxing room, and an exercise porch are all set for you to kickstart your active lifestyle. Recreational activities can also be done in the Gaming Room, Outdoor Pools, Private Theater, Indoor and Outdoor Playscapes for children, Music Room, Landscaped Passion Garden, and more. As for relaxing amenities, the Tranquility Pool, Soothing Spa and Sauna Room, Yoga and Pilates Room, and Therapeutic Massage Room are also available for you.

Enticing Home Deals

Adding to the list of why The Trion Towers should be your home in the city are the exclusive promos and offers available for a limited time only. A 10% discount is offered for all units and reservations can be made for as low as P50,000. In addition, the special Early Move-In Promo is extended to select units under applicable terms and conditions.

Want to call The Trion Towers your city home? Get in touch with a Property Specialist today or visit rlcresidences.com to learn more. You can also check the latest updates on RLC Residences by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

