Laguna-based property developer P.A. Alvarez Properties and Development Corporation (P.A. Properties) and Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Realty have added yet another feather in their hat as they formally launched their most recent community today: the Idesia Cabuyao. This is the newest offspring of their joint venture located in Brgy. Marinig, Cabuyao, Laguna.

P.A. Properties-Hankyu Hanshin takes pride in the 3.87-hectare modern Asian-inspired community, comprising a total of 276 units, which showcases the elevated sense of community of the Filipino and the expertise of the Japanese when it comes to quality living.

Idesia Cabuyao offers two house designs: the YAMA – Townhouse units and SORA – Single Attached housing units for both investors and home buyers. These designs are unique from the other Idesia township projects of P.A. Properties and Hankyu Hanshin in Dasmariñas, Cavite; Lipa, Batangas; and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

One common denominator of the Idesia township projects is the consistency of P.A. Properties-Hankyu Hanshin in terms of putting a premium on the well-being of homeowners. Homeowners are assured of a togetherness zone, a serenity zone and a wellness zone. The Idesia Cabuyao has been developed to be a haven for relaxation and quality family time. Not only does it have typical amenities such as the basketball court, clubhouse, indoor fitness gym, swimming pool, and children’s playground, but also meditation gardens, jogging paths, and pet park which enable all members of the family to have a relaxing and enjoyable stay.

P.A. Properties-Hankyu Hanshin also carefully selected the project’s location, making sure that the families will enjoy the peace and convenience of living in the province without having to sacrifice accessibility, since the community is near several manufacturing establishments, malls, educational institutions, hospitals, and the South Luzon expressway (SLEX). This makes the community ideal not only for prospective homeowners but also for individuals on the lookout for the perfect real estate investment.

P.A. Properties-Hankyu Hanshin wants to assure future buyers and homeowners that despite the prime location, expert architecture, and complete amenities, these homes in Idesia Cabuyao will still cater to low and middle-income families.

“Quality living in a secured and self-sufficient community near Metro Manila need not be expensive. With Idesia Cabuyao, any average-earning Filipino has a fair chance at building a life that they once only dreamed of. Our doors are well open for everyone and we assure you that we will be with you every step of the way,” says Atty. Marianne Reyna Lina – Cruz, P.A. Properties’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

Recently, P.A. Properties also celebrated its 28th anniversary. From a meager capitalization of 300,000 pesos in 1994, the company has grown into a 23-billion-peso enterprise that is now recognized as one of the top developers in the country.

The Pag-IBIG Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) even recognized the company as the Top 8 developer in North Luzon, and Top 7 in the National Capital Region for Q1-Q3 2022.

For nearly three decades, P.A. Properties has successfully provided affordable homes and built safe and future-proofed communities in growth areas in the country. In this span of time, the company has built more than 20,000 housing and condominium units in over 40 communities in Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Metro Manila.

These communities have stood the test of time and weather – a testament to the quality of homes that P.A. Properties have consistently brought to the table.

As the company continues to grow, it vows to continue building affordable, safe, and future-proofed homes in key growth areas in the country because it believes that the Filipinos deserve nothing less.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.