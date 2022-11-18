As soon as the sun sets and the sky darkens, houses and establishments come to life with glittering lights and dancing parols, all inviting a smartphone user to take a picture or a video of the magic of Christmas.

However, taking photos or videos in dark places remains a challenge, and what good are pictures and videos if your camera cannot give the Christmas decorations justice? Cue the vivo V25 series, the latest addition to vivo’s V smartphone lineup hailed for its night imaging capabilities. The vivo V25 series, nicknamed the Night Portrait Master, pushes the boundaries of night photography with its 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera that has six times more light input than a regular phone camera. With this, users can take bright and high-quality photos at night, making it the perfect companion for documenting the magic of Christmas.

vivo shares its own list of tips on how you can maximize the vivo V25 series’s night imaging powers for a great and attention-stealing content this holiday season.

Shine with Christmas lights

Step under the majesty of a hundred twinkling Christmas lights and take a stunning portrait while they dance around you. During the holidays, there’s no backdrop more perfect than a waterfall of golden fairy lights.

And thanks to the vivo V25 series, one does not need to worry about pictures looking over- or underexposed with its Rear Super Night Portrait feature, which balances the light coming from one’s backdrop and the exposure needed for his or her face. Just switch on the Super Night Portrait mode and it’ll automatically adjust the camera’s brightness to produce a stunning and clear image with an excellent face and background quality.

Make the whole place shimmer and capture it on video

We are in the era of TikTok videos and IG reels. This means, pictures aren’t enough. Videos have to be added in the mix to give one’s content a little spice. But just as with capturing photos, taking videos in lowlight conditions often compromises video quality.

The vivo V25 Pro’s camera is equipped with a Super Night Video mode that is backed with a O+E stabilization system. This system helps keep your videos smooth and stable especially during exciting moments where lots of movements happen.

Whether you’re making a montage of the best Christmas spots you’ve been to or an attempt at the latest dance trend on TikTok with Christmas lights as your background, you can create smooth and noiseless videos that perfectly capture the charm of Christmas around you and your own shimmering moments.

Flex the magic of Christmas at home

For content creators, aesthetics is everything. But instead of going for a usual photo spot in a café or a park, why not add a more personal touch and flex the Christmas vibes in your home?

Turn off the light, let the garlands and your Christmas tree shine and get ready with the Super Night Mode on. This feature is powered by a raw HDR algorithm that when toggled on can capture authentic colors and deliver optimal brightness for a sharp and clear image.

With the Super Night Mode, your photos will come out in high contrast levels and no stray lights or glares so you can share clear and bright photos of your home’s Christmas decorations for all of your friends and followers to appreciate.

Take a selfie with the whole family

Nothing compares to being surrounded by the bright and smiling faces of the people that you love. The vivo V25 Series’ is equipped with up to 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera where users can now take high-quality selfies even in dimly-lit rooms, all made possible by a technology that uses AI to improve face clarity, enhance details and the image’s overall quality. It also flexes an autofocus feature that keeps photos in focus especially when younger siblings keep moving around. Th feature also prevents blurred selfies when the focus adjusts. With this autofocus feature and its wide focus range, selfies can be taken with pristine clarity whether it’s taken close or far away.

Moreover, this smartphone takes its own magic tricks up its sleeve. The vivo V25 series boasts Photochromic 2.0 technology which uses a light molecular material that allows its back panel to change colors when exposed to sunlight or UV light. The vivo V25 Pro takes the hues of Starlight Black, sporting a million twinkling stars, and Surfing Blue that transforms from light blue sky to deep blue ocean shade.

On the other hand, the vivo V25 and vivo V25e variants shine in Sunrise Gold that shifts between golden, orange and reddish hues. These two variants under the vivo V25 series also come in Diamond Black that mimics the elegance and sparkles of black diamonds. The vivo V25 series is the only smartphone in the industry to feature this innovative color-changing technology.

Visit vivo stores and kiosks nationwide starting Nov. 15, 2022 to get a chance to win awesome and exciting freebies when you purchase the vivo V25 series.

To know more about the ongoing promotion, you may check this link: https://www.vivoglobal.ph/vivo-loca-promo-campaign/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

