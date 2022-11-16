This year’s edition of the PASIAWORLD Conference, organized by the Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia (PASIA) will be held this Nov. 17 and 18 at Marriott Hotel, Manila, with sourcing, supply chain, and logistics professionals from some of the largest Asia-Pacific brands expected in attendance.

The two-day event will be highlighted by insights and best practices by industry experts, presentations of case studies through plenary discussion and panel discussions, as well as invaluable networking opportunities.

In line with this year’s theme, “Supply Chain Revolution: Respond, Elevate, & Fortify Conference 2022,” the event will include relevant themes that will elevate and fortify individuals, functional teams, and organizations amidst the prevailing disruption and changes that are the present business reality.

Targeting key decision makers, influencers, and global leaders, the conference guarantees an unparalleled opportunity to learn from local and global industry thought leaders, to network with like-minded individuals from top and emerging companies, and to hear of best-in-class business practices. It is expected to benefit business leaders in the fields of distribution, supply, production, and manufacturing in all sectors.

Resource speakers have prepared relevant, engaging topics that are curated based on the latest trends, challenges, and best practices in procurement and supply chain management, as well as all other functional disciplines.

This year’s conference, the first face-to-face since the pandemic, includes a C-level “Supply Chain is Everything” all leaders roundtable, promising insights and lessons from seasoned international and local senior leaders.

Keynote speakers are Rogelio “Babes” Lazo Singson, the new President of the prestigious Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) for Day 1, and Rosemarie Ong, SEVP-COO of Wilcon Depot, Inc., for Day 2.

Credible, seasoned, and esteemed leaders and professionals promise to complete the lineup of plenary and panel discussion speakers.

PASIA, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in the industry, is the premier professional institute for procurement and supply chain management in Asia, operating globally. It enables and empowers organizations to manage resources, risks, and costs and to streamline overall business operations. PASIA provides added value by educating and certifying professionals to apply world standards to their procurement and supply operations, which are key contributory processes to business growth and success.

To learn more about the PASIAWORLD Conference 2022, visit www.pasia.org.

