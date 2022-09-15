While there were many downsides to working from home, one positive was that you can use a dedicated PC (personal computer) workstation to handle all your tasks without any compromises. Laptops seldom give you that; whether its performance, weight, appearance, or cost, you often have to make sacrifices in certain areas to excel in others.

The ASUS Zenbook line of laptops is a rejection of that notion. Like their direct competitor, the MacBook Air, ASUS Zenbooks are designed to be premium all-in-one powerhouses that cut no corners in terms of getting the job done and looking good while doing it.

The recently-launched ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is the perfect example. As one of the first laptops to be equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000-Series processors, offering up to 16 GB of RAM, the Zenbook S 13 OLED can take on any task with ease. Using an ultrafast SSD that goes up to 512 GB, you can work smoothly and comfortably with fast boot times and instant app loads, and with the latest WiFi 6E, you’ll enjoy faster, smoother and more reliable connections. With the AMD Radeon mobile graphics, it’s even suitable for some light to medium gaming during your downtime.

And as the Zenbook line is famous for its ultra-portability and overall visual design, it does all this while looking stylish to boot. The Zenbook S 13 OLED is lighter than any other 13.3-inch laptop in its class, making it the world’s lightest 13.3-inch OLED notebook, weighing only one kilogram, 14.9-millimeter thinness, made from durable magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. It comes in four elegant colors: Ponder Blue, Refined White, Aqua Celadon, and Vestige Beige.

With its thin, lightweight, eye-catching but minimalistic design, the Zenbook S 13 OLED is tailor-made for the busy professionals looking to get back into the hustle. The high-capacity battery promises up to 19 hours of use on-the-go, and when it’s time for a top-up, the fast-charge technology can take it to 60% capacity in as little as 49 minutes. The ASUS USB-C Easy Charge also allows it to quickly charge using a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger, or you can top it up with any standard USB-C charger such as an airline charger, a portable charger or a power bank.

If you’re the type spend all of that battery life working, ASUS also has you covered. The Zenbook S 13 OLED showcases the latest ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad engineered to ensure maximum comfort and ease while working. Given the laptop’s size and thinness, it’s hard to imagine the keyboard to have any of the heft and feel of a custom-built one. Yet the ASUS ErgoSense keyboard still feels satisfying to work with, with enough bounce and travel to make writing long emails and documents or long coding sessions a very pleasant experience.

What’s more, the ASUS ErgoSense touchpad is spacious and silky smooth, with a special low-friction coating that’s also fingerprint-resistant. It can also easily turn into a numpad with a tap of a finger, allowing the Zenbook to remain compact without compromising functionality. On top of these features, the Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with ASUS’ Anti-bacterial Guard technology that protects you from 99% of the bacteria from your keyboard and palm-rest area. This technology will last up to 3 years of protection.

Of course, the showstopper is the Zenbook S 13 OLED’s gorgeous 2.8K OLED HDR display. The expansive 16:10 aspect ratio coupled with the four-sided NanoEdge design with ultra-slim bezels creates a more expansive screen to act as a versatile mobile workspace or an immersive multimedia theater.

ASUS OLED display laptops come with a best-in-class color gamut. The display’s color gamut can be quickly and easily switched for different tasks or preferences.

The Zenbook’s outstanding display makes it a joy to watch high-definition movies, shows, or even play video games on, because the super-bright PANTONE Validated screen ensures the best quality viewing experience even in broad daylight. The screen is also DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified, offering real-life color accuracy for professional-grade visuals.

On top of the ultra-vivid native color setting, choose sRGB for creating web content or browsing, DCI-P3 for cinema content, or Display P3 for movie-grade colors finessed to fit everyday viewing in the real world. For any kind of professional and creative work, or for anyone who simply wants to enjoy the very best color fidelity, the display gives all that you need and more.

The nature of the OLED display makes it easy to keep your eyes on the screen as well. In fact, the laptop is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, so you can remain comfortable enough to watch movies or shows on the same screen even after a day of long working hours.

This comes packaged with a stereo sound system certified by the audio experts at Harman Kardon. The Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, providing a powerful, crystal-clear soundscape for both entertainment and communications. In an enclosed space like a conference room or a home office, the Zenbook’s audio capabilities are full and clear enough to take the center stage.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED has been tested to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H military standard for reliability and durability. These tests consisted of a punishing regime designed to ensure survival in harsh environments, and included power-on drop tests, vibration tests, and operation at extremes of humidity, altitude and temperature.

To finish it off, the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with three USB-C ports and a headphone jack for its I/O ports. It is admittedly a hassle to use the USB-C to USB-A adapter that comes with the box, but it isn’t that much different from a MacBook Air in that regard. If you’re looking for a worthy Windows alternative to the MacBook Air, look no further.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is available in two variants: an 8GB RAM 512GB SSD available for P63,995 and a 16GB 512GB available for P76,995. For more details, you may check the official website of ASUS Philippines.

Starting Sept. 15 until Oct. 31, for every purchase of the Zenbook S 13 OLED, get a chance to win a limited-edition Zarah Juan, “Zen-Tote” bag worth P8,500. The raffle is open to all customers who will purchase the Zenbook S 13 OLED in all ASUS Concept stores and authorized ASUS IT multi-brand stores nationwide. For more information, you may check ASUS x Zarah Juan.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED will also be available in Home Credit partner stores nationwide. Customers can purchase the laptop for only P4,533 per month with 0% interest, and up to 12 months of installments. To know about this amazing promo, you may check the official page of Home Credit Philippines.

