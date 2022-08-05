One of the important lessons that the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced is that the health and wellbeing of employees should be a top priority – because they are, after all, the backbone that keeps a company going.

An important factor in prioritizing employee wellbeing are work spaces found in green building developments. While many developers are already going towards this direction – with 35 percent of the new offices in Metro Manila seen to acquire green building certifications from 2022 to 2025, according to Colliers Philippines – Parkway Corporate Center in Filinvest City, Alabang is still a cut above the rest.

Long before the pandemic, Parkway Corporate Center has been forward-thinking, foremost, with its location in Filinvest City, which is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified Neighborhood and a recipient of PhilGBC BERDE 3-Star Certification. Filinvest City is the first central business district in the Philippines, and one of the largest in SouthEast Asia to earn such recognition and surpass the world’s most rigorous sustainable neighborhood rating system.

Parkway Corporate Center’s strategic location already makes it an ideal address as it provides professionals with mobility, and easy accessibility to lifestyle and essential establishments: lifestyle centers like Festival Mall, Westgate, and Commerce Center, luxury hotels such as Crimson Hotel to essential establishments including public and private hospitals like Asian Hospital, Ospital ng Muntinlupa, and government institutions like the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

But apart from its location, Parkway Corporate Center is also progressive in its design and modern amenities. It is designed by one of the country’s top architectural firms, H1 and Design to give the building a modern look and premium to your business. Within the building, workers can enjoy its modern features and amenities which include an elegant lobby for a dignified welcome to your employees and clients, modern business centers for productive meetings and other functions, high-speed elevators, the Podium Deck Garden where employees can relax, take a quick breather, socialize, and enjoy the fresh air while getting the best view of the Filinvest City skyline.

Now ready for occupancy, Parkway offers flexible and combinable office units to suit each business’ office space requirements or to make office expansion easier. It ranges from typical units of 36 square meters, corner units of 55 square meters to 252 square meter units. Adding to its business-friendly terms, business owners or investors may opt to fully own an office unit or lease certain unit/s at Parkway.

So for business owners or investors who are looking for office spaces that offer everything that companies and employees need to boost work productivity while supporting their health and wellbeing can find all that and more at Parkway Corporate Center.

To know more, visit parkwaycorporate.com.

