Aspiring certified public accountants showcased their knowledge and skills in accounting once more during the 23rd Search for Outstanding Accounting Students of the Philippines (SOASP), an annual competition which aims to shine the spotlight on the country’s top accountancy students through qualifying examinations and interviews.

The nationwide competition, organized by P&A Foundation Inc., Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), and the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI), was held virtually on May 28, 2022.

Two hundred fifty-four (254) accountancy students, hailing from sixty-eight (68) universities and colleges across the country, and who are candidates for graduation by the end of academic year 2022, went head-to-head in a battle of knowledge, skills, and wits, all with one goal in mind – to be named this year’s SOASP Champion.

Questions and exams were based on different subjects including auditing, management advisory, taxation, and regulatory frameworks for business transactions. An essay exam was conducted as part of the competition.

During the event, participants hurdled a series of exams during the qualifying round, where 25 finalists were chosen to proceed to the next stage of the competition. The Top 25 battled it out during the Quiz Bee round. Only five participants then advanced to the final interview round.

For her solid mastery and application of topics and principles in accounting, Kyra Shane Buhia from the University of San Carlos took home the crown and was named the 2022 SOASP Champion. Tailing closely were Jenzel John Longno, Rica Mae Albiso, Leonelle Lambo, and Filna Quiňo who placed second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Kyra received a plaque of recognition and P50,000. The Top 25 each received plaques and cash prizes, while the Top 5 were given additional cash prizes as part of their awards.

Present during the competition were Managing Partner and COO and Trustee of P&A Foundation Leonardo D. Cuaresma, Jr., Practice Leader for Business Process Solutions/Outsourcing and Treasurer of P&A Foundation Ma. Paz V. Malubay, Partner for Business Process Solutions/Outsourcing and Chairperson of ACPACI for SOASP Elano C. Marcelo, and Partner for Tax Advisory and Compliance and SOASP Project Head Edward D. Roguel. Meg Punay, Partner and Head of the P&A Davao Office, hosted the auspicious event.

Board of Accountancy Chairman Noe Quiñanola gave an inspirational talk during the event. The panel of judges were P&A Grant Thornton Principal for Tax Advisory and Compliance and Corporate Secretary of P&A Foundation Atty. Lea Roque, National President for ACPACI Teodoro Josephat Martinez, and PICPA Sectoral Director for Education Asser Tamayo.

Former SOASP winners also graced the program, including Vhinson Jay Garcia (17th SOASP 1st Placer) who delivered a short message, and Francis Matthew Obligacion (22nd SOASP 2nd Placer) who led the invocation.

This year’s SOASP competition marked the second time that the event was held virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

