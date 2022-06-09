Bold patterns, intricate designs, and striking colors—chinoiserie is one of the most eccentric and maximalist interiors that offer vibrance and elegance to your home. The decorative features of chinoiserie depict a fusion of ancient Japanese and Chinese art and design cultures. Capture the authentic charm and refinement of chinoiserie with these tips from Wilcon Depot:

Wallpaper is the key

Well-furnished walls play a vital role in achieving a chinoiserie-style interior. You can often notice daring and vivid wallpapers on walls to create a lively, maximalist vibe. It encompasses different styles of vintage patterns, classic greenery, and fairytale-like elements. Decorate your walls with exquisite wallpapers from Heim. They offer a wide range of designs that best suit your home’s palette.

Yes, to birds and foliage

Another must for chinoiserie interiors are birds and foliage. Whether it be as a centerpiece, wall decor, or even furniture, these elements are essential in bringing out the chinoiserie aesthetic. Adorn your home with state-of-the-art pieces from Heim that offers a wide range of lovely embellishments to complete your space.

Opt for classic, traditional furniture

Chinoiserie is a mixture of old and new elements; and that includes the furniture. Play with your taste in design by using the unique texture of classic-themed furniture. You can choose from quality chairs, tables, and cabinets from Heim and Nobizzi. Natuzzi offers elegant, top-of-the-line sofas perfect for your comfort needs.

Glam up through colors



If there’s one thing you’re more than welcome to do, it’s layering different colors using different home items. With the right color palette, you can style your home into a stylish and whimsical space that offers a bright and modish ambiance. It’s a type of design that never goes out of style, perfect for your home’s lasting allure.

A nod to vintage flooring beauty

Unlike its walls, chinoiserie deals with more subtle flooring options. This interior design often uses wooden flooring to highlight the upper part of the room. Modernize your interior with wooden-finish tiles from Arte Ceramiche, Saigress, and Basel. These tiles are made from top-grade porcelain that is known for its durability, low maintenance material, and resistance to scratches, stains, liquids, fading, and many more.

Design your space with authentic and exotic beauty with these products you can find exclusive from Wilcon Depot.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

