Japan is a world leader in state-of-the-art technology and design that lean toward functionality and elegant simplicity. This distinct ingenuity and artistry are just a few of the many reasons real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. has partnered with leading Japanese firms to deliver a slice of Japanese living in the Philippines.

Soon, more Filipinos can relish the Japanese way of life as real estate developer Federal Land, Inc., together with renowned Japanese firms Nomura Real Estate Development and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, launches Aki Tower, the third tower of The Seasons Residences. Inspired by Japan’s season of autumn, discerning homeowners can expect meticulously designed facilities and living spaces to channel one’s creativity.

Set to rise in Federal Land’s master-planned community Grand Central Park in Bonifacio Global City, The Seasons Residences is a mixed-use development featuring upscale residences, curated amenities, and the first MITSUKOSHI in the country. It marries Filipino hospitality and sense of community with the Japanese tradition of excellence and innovation.

Japanese design efficiency

The Seasons Residences features Japanese innovations that elevate the standards of comfort, convenience, and functionality for its discerning homeowners.

Uniquely Japanese storage solutions, like kitchen floor storage, shoe cabinet, and bedroom closets, are installed to maximize space and keep everything organized. Every unit will have a sunken slab for a below-floor drainage system in the bathroom and kitchen to allow easier pipe maintenance and water leakage protection.

At The Seasons Residences, innovative Japanese technology is optimized to ensure safety and security. All four towers are equipped with the sophisticated Viscoelastic Coupling Dampers technology that can withstand strong winds and earthquakes, common to the Philippines and Japan. The development also has eco-friendly solutions like energy-efficient lights and Japanese-branded shower toilets.

Meanwhile, the amenity floor is influenced by the seasons of Japan, with various elements inspired by spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

A modern gym and landscaped gardens evoke the fresh beginnings of spring, while the swimming pool and karaoke room call to mind the fun of summer. A music room, reading lounge, and business center are provided to accommodate the creativity Autumn inspires. Lastly, The Seasons Residences offers a spa reminiscent of Japanese winters.

The First MITSUKOSHI in the Philippines

The podium of The Seasons Residences will have the first MITSUKOSHI in the country, offering the ultimate Japanese shopping experience.

The four-story mall brings to the country premium commercial spaces that showcase Japanese design elements in a casual but elegant setting. It will feature a well-curated selection of shops and highlight the Japanese way of polite service known as Omotenashi. At the basement level will be its signature depachika, a haven of top-shelf Japanese food and related products.

A master-planned community

Located in the city’s most prestigious address, The Seasons Residences rises within Grand Central Park, a master-planned community developed by Federal Land in Bonifacio Global City (BGC). Inspired by the dynamic New York, Grand Central Park offers a cornucopia of chic stores, themed restaurants, nightlife flashpoints, and special events.

It is close to the new BGC-Ortigas Center Road Link, as well as upcoming infrastructure developments such as the SkyTrain, BGC-NAIA Bus Rapid Transit System, and Metro Manila Subway System – offering convenient mobility options to residents.

There are several reasons why people admire Japan. Whatever your reason, you will find it soon at The Seasons Residences.

Own a piece of Japan at the heart of BGC. To know more about the Aki Tower, visit The Seasons Residences’ website, email invest@federalland.ph, or call (632) 8359 6756 to book a private showing.

