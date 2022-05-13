Beat the heat with a long-awaited road trip aboard the Lexus RX or the Lexus IS

The call of the open road is difficult to ignore during the summer season. A trip to the beach, mountains, or other cities with family and loved ones is a great way to rest and rejuvenate the soul. These experiences are priceless, and as such, your mode of transportation should be equally rewarding. Here are two iconic Lexus models that will complement your driving personality.

Choose the Lexus RX, and be treated to Zero % interest for up to 18 months and Free Two Year Periodic Maintenance Service. The RX is the very first luxury crossover SUV to proudly wear the Lexus badge. When it made its debut in 1998, it laid the foundation for what would be a highly successful nameplate. To date, the RX is the most popular model sold by Lexus Philippines. It isn’t surprising, really, considering how the model has evolved, not just in appearance, but in build quality, technology, and practicality.

Choose the Lexus IS, and get Free Two-Year Periodic Maintenance Service. For the driving enthusiast, the Lexus IS sport sedan is the obvious choice for carving through the roads. An exhilarating drive awaits you from behind the wheel. Since the debut of its first-generation IS in 1999, the model has pursued the thrill of driving unique to compact rear-wheel-drive sports sedans. The IS has captured the hearts of over a million enthusiasts around the world, and the number is growing.

With summer in full swing, now is the time to plan that great escape with the Lexus that will fulfill your desires.

The RX 350 (P4,498,000) asserts its presence on a variety of roads and diverse driving conditions. Under its hood is a 3.5-liter V6 direct-injection engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Keeping things in control is Adaptive Variable Suspension which continually adjusts shock absorber damping rates in realtime. Not only does this inspire driver confidence, but it also keeps the ride buttery smooth–as expected from a Lexus.

The RX 350 F Sport (P5,158,000) shares the same ‘F’ spirit and enhances the sporty driving experience with a few key features. Inside are unique F Sport dials with full-length illuminated needles that add an element of excitement. The cabin is decked out in dimpled leather with an exclusive perforated finish on the steering wheel and shift knob. And then there are the aluminum pedals, exclusive to F Sport models.

The IS 300h (P2,978,000) and IS 300h Premier (P3,328,000) were built in the philosophy of pleasing aesthetic and emotional values to pursue linear operation that is faithful to driver intention. In creating the desired driving sensation, Lexus engineers returned to the basics to evolve a comfortable driving experience.

The IS F Sport (P3,808,000) is fitted with 19-inch multi-spoke wheels in a dark metallic finish that pays homage to the RC and LC models. Keeping in contact with the road underneath are 235/40 R19 tires for the front and 265/35 R19 for the rear. These performance tires offer the necessary grip and stability needed during spirited driving.

