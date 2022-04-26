DepEd, along with sole local partner SM Supermalls and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), recently concluded the BIDA Kid Program – a campaign tasked to relay anti-Covid 19 safety reminders following the expansion of face to face classes. Held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall and attended by guests such as DepEd Secretary Leonor M. Briones, DOH Secretary Dr. Francisco Duque III, DepEd Undersecretary Wilfredo Cabral, DepEd Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma, DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla, DepEd Director Roger Masapol, and USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn, the BIDA Kid Program was launched in support of the Department of Health’s efforts to reopen schools safely this incoming school year.

“As the government pushes forth with getting all students safely into the classroom, it has been our top priority to help provide the necessary protection they need against Covid-19. Our pediatric vaccination sites will remain open to cater to the vaccination needs of our children aged 5 to 11 and 12 to 17. We assure you that we remain committed to providing a safe, convenient, and fun vaccination experience for the kids and their family members and friends,” said Bien Mateo, SM Supermalls SVP for Operations.

With over 9.4M jabs and 1.2M pedia jabs administered since April 2021, SM Supermalls continues to serve as the government’s largest private-sector partner in its vaccination efforts. In line with their commitment to serving the Filipino people, SM has extended promotional assistance to the DOH and DepEd by reflecting the BIDA Kid safety reminders on their social media pages with a combined following of over 31M individuals, as well as the LED screens found in their malls.

As children begin to return to their classrooms, Bien Mateo ensures that SM Supermalls “will continue to work together with the government to reboot the system and get back on track. It could take time, but we believe that our collaboration and concerted efforts will lead us to a safer, better normal for everyone.”

