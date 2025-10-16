THE UAAP whipped University of the East (UE) guard Wello Lingolingo with a three-game suspension following his unsportsmanlike foul that led to De La Salle University (DLSU) guard Kean Baclaan’s season-ending MCL injury in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball tournament.

After review, it was determined that the foul involved “excessive and forceful contact made by a player in an attempt to play the ball or an opponent” as per the statement by the league.

It was deemed as an unsportsmanlike Criteria 2 after Mr. Lingolingo dove for possession and landed on the right knee of Mr. Baclaan at the 4:21 mark of the intense match won by the DLSU Green Archers in overtime, 111-110.

Mr. Lingolingo was then ejected from the game owing to a prior technical foul for faking a foul in the third quarter as Mr. Baclaan, grimacing in pain, had to wear a knee gear upon being wheeled out of the venue by the medical team.

Mr. Baclaan’s MRI test on Thursday revealed an MCL tear on his right knee, kissing his La Salle debut goodbye after transferring from National University last season due to a recovery of at least eight weeks.

The mere call, even before UAAP’s suspension, drew the ire of UE mentor Chris Gavina as he harshly called out the officiating that took out one of his best players.

Mr. Lingolingo had 24 points that time to complement Precious Momowei’s 42 points — the UAAP’s first 40-point game since Alvin Pasaol’s 49 also for UE in 2017 — with the Red Warriors holding on to an 89-84 lead.

The wards of Mr. Gavina, in his first UAAP season after stints in the PBA and abroad, then faltered in OT as Jacob Cortez went supernova with 17 of his 26 points in the clutch to save La Salle.

UE, now 0-6, may still appeal the UAAP decision for reconsideration before Mr. Lingolingo starts his three-game ban on Sunday against Far Eastern University at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. He will serve the next two in the second round against still-to-be-determined opponents.

Mr. Baclaan’s injury added to the piling woes of La Salle in its title redemption tour after also losing Mason Amos to the same MCL injury in the team’s 82-78 loss to NU last weekend.

Mr. Amos’ recovery is billed four to six weeks though it could be longer that would also keep him out of the tournament for the Green Archers’ double whammy in just a week — ahead of showdown against rival University of the Philippines in finals rematch to end the first round this Sunday.

“This is what I prepared and worked hard for the whole year, and now it’s suddenly gone just like that. I just want to say that I’m out for the entire season, and this isn’t what I wanted or expected to happen. I cried so much last night and felt really down about my situation, but I just kept thinking about my future for my family and my career,” said Mr. Baclaan.

“To the DLSU community and everyone who’s been worried about me, I truly appreciate all your care and concern. Thank you so much to everyone who messaged and called to check up on me. Please don’t worry I’ll come back stronger and finish my last year at DLSU.” — John Bryan Ulanday