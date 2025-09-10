LAS VEGAS — Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 was a classic marked by TNT’s twin-championship run, the San Miguel Beermen’s return to the Philippine Cup throne and many exciting battles easily helping the PBA maintain its status as the No. 1 sports entertainment brand in the country.

TNT conquered Barangay Ginebra in six games in the Governors’ Cup finals, repeated over the same rival with an overtime escape act in Game 7 in the Commissioner’s Cup, then San Miguel had its own glorious moment, foiling the Tropang 5G’s Triple Crown aspiration in the All-Filipino.

These battles highlighted a great season, a suspense theater catching the fancy of the fans as evidenced by soaring TV ratings and social media views and a net season income of P193 million.

“We drew solid numbers, and I believe we’re able to deliver what we wanted to do as always — entertain the fans. We’re happy and grateful,” said Willie Marcial, making his report to the PBA board and subsequently getting a fresh mandate as the league commissioner.

In their election that was part of their summit at the MGM Grand here, retained to their old posts were Ricky Vargas as chairman, Alfrancis Chua as vice-chairman and Raymond Zorrilla as treasurer.

Mssrs. Marcial and Vargas both are to serve an unprecedented ninth term for PBA Season 50 that is to kick off in grand rites on Oct. 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We enjoyed an increase in revenues (for Season 49). The challenge is the 50th season dahil maraming expenses (to be incurred on the big celebration for the milestone),” said Mr. Vargas.

“Ninoy Aquino Stadium (as playing venue) fared better and delivered attendance. We almost reached our highest net of P200 million (back in Season 47),” said Mr. Chua.

Adding to their satisfaction were the reports made by TV coveror TV 5/Cignal.

Through RPTV and PBA Rush, the PBA enjoyed a cumulative audience reach of 22.7 million in the Governors’ Cup, 23.7 million in the Commissioner’s Cup and 21.2 million in the Philippine Cup. It was 16.9 million in the previous Commissioner’s Cup and 13.7 million in the last All-Filipino.

A significant help was the digital support from Pilipinas Live on top of boost from other platforms. — Nelson Beltran