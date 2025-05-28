Games on Friday

Colegio de San Juan de Letran outlasted Mapua University, 34-36, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22, on Wednesday to go into the Final Four of the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball with more confidence and a little momentum at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was the 15th victory in 18 outings for the Letran Lady Knights, who will go into the semifinal phase with a precious twice-to-beat advantage at their disposal for finishing in the top two.

Letran will tackle either Arellano University or Mapua in the Final Four unfurling on Sunday at the same San Juan venue.

Of course, the Oliver Almadro-mentored squad is hoping against hope it could make it to the finals for the second straight year where it will have another chance at ending a long 27-year title drought.

It had its chances though a season ago when, against all odds and reinvigorated by the arrival of Mr. Almadro, it gatecrashed into the championship round before it was denied by College of St. Benilde, who went on to claiming a perfect three-peat feat.

Gia Macquiling came through with her biggest effort of the season after firing 22 points, including 19 on kills.

The Lady Knights needed an opening-set wake up call to fend off the Mapua Lady Cardinals’ upset try.

Letran came roaring back from a massive 20-14 deficit in that frame and staged a mighty fight back only to fall short in the end in the extended set.

And then it was all Lady Kights from there. — Joey Villar