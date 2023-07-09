FOCUS on the Asian Games.

This was the advice given by Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino to Filipino athletes who were disheartened following the last-minute postponement of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and the cancellation of the World Beach Games.

“These are beyond our control. I understand the sentiments of our athletes but this is something that we don’t have a choice about,” said the Tagaytay City mayor and PhilCycling chief. “But as athletes, I trust them to make the adjustments.”

The World Beach Games, originally slated Aug. 5 to 15 in Bali, Indonesia, was scrapped due to budgetary reasons.

Same with the oft-delayed Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which was reset from Nov. 17 to 26 this year to Feb. 24 to March 8 next year in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand.

But since most of the country’s contingent that were supposed to see action in the AIMAG are also participating in the Asiad, Mr. Tolentino said they would have to shift their attention at preparing for Hangzhou.

“They can totally focus on the Asian Games, the biggest competition in Asia,” said Mr. Tolentino. — Joey Villar