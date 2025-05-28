THE Philippines’ top amateur Rianne Malixi gets her baptism of fire against the world’s best lady golfers as she competes in the US Women’s Open beginning on Thursday in Erin, Wisconsin (Friday Manila time).

And it’s going to be a tough test straight away as the 18-year-old makes her awaited majors debut in a blockbuster pairing with Fil-Japanese defending champion Yuka Saso and World No. 3 Lydia Ko.

Ms. Malixi and her accomplished flightmates kick their bid off at the 10th hole of the Erin Hills Golf Course in a 7:40 a.m. flight expected to attract both the crowd and covering media.

Olympian Dottie Ardina joins Ms. Malixi in flying the Philippine flag in the $12-million championship.

Ms. Ardina, who is returning to the prestigious event after placing joint 53rd in 2023, tees off at No. 1 with Japanese amateur Aira Nagasawa and Frenchwomen Pauline Roussin-Bouchard at 1:58 p.m.

Among 26 amateurs in the star-studded 156-player field, Ms. Malixi steps into the big stage raring to prove her worth and replicate the stellar play that enabled her to rule both the US Women’s Amateur and the US Girls’ Junior meets in 2024.

The US Women’s Open will be the Duke University-bound Pinay’s first competition in a while, though,after dealing with back issues. She withdrew from the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championships last March and skipped the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last month but is now injury-free after intensive rehab.

Ms. Saso, who first reigned supreme in 2021 under the Philippine banner and won for a second time under Japan’s colors last year, and Fil-Am Allisen Corpuz, who ruled the event in 2023 representing the US, give the competition more “Pinay” flavor.

Ms. Corpuz, who has a Filipino father and a Korean mother, launches her quest on No. 10 alongside Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and the US’ A Lim Kin at 8:02 a.m. — Olmin Leyba