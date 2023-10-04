KAYA FC Iloilo tumbled to its second straight loss in the AFC Champions League with a 0-4 away beating from Korea’s Incheon United Tuesday night at the Incheon Football Stadium.

The Philippine champs gave up two quickfire goals to Montenegrin striker Stefan Mugosa in the first 19 minutes that set the tone for the K League 1 side’s comprehensive second win out of two en route to a leading six points in Group G.

Kaya, which debuted in the ACL with a 1-3 home defeat to China’s Shandong Taishan FC last Sept. 19, fell to the bottom of the group. It trails second-running Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan and No. 3 Shandong, which carry three points apiece on identical one-win, one-loss records. Yokohama nipped Shandong, 1-0, in the other Match Day 2 pairing.

Mugosa, a legend for Incheon, took only six minutes after kickoff to put the host on the scoreboard with his header off a Min Kyun-Hyung cross from the right flank. He doubled the lead from a spot kick 13 minutes later after drawing a foul from Kaya defender Mar Diano inside the box.

Hernandes Rodrigues made it 3-nil with his 36th minute strike then Congolese Paul-Jose M’Poku sent his free kick into the Philippine net at the 74th to complete the four-goal rout.

Incheon had the lion’s share of possession at 72.6 percent, manufacturing 16 shots, of which 10 were on target. Iloilo managed only one shot on target out of their five total attempts.

Kaya continues its search for an ACL breakthrough on Oct. 25 in another away assignment against Yokohama. — Olmin Leyba