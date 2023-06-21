THE PHILIPPINES will get to gauge its readiness for the big-time women’s football in a challenging pre-FIFA Women’s World Cup faceoff with global power Sweden.

The 46th-ranked Filipinas, who are deep in preparation for their World Cup debut, have been booked for an “unofficial closed training match” with the No. 3 Swedish on July 17 in Wellington, New Zealand.

According to the Philippine Football Federation, the Sweden test will serve as the “last training match” for the Pinay booters before their historic appearance in the World Cup on July 21 against Switzerland in the Kiwi city of Dunedin.

“It’s a great opportunity for our Filipinas to test themselves against a world-class team before the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” PFF General-Secretary Edwin Gastanes said in thanking the Swedish Football Association for lending the Filipinas a hand in their buildup.

This tuneup should help the Philippine ladies in terms of getting familiar with the European style of play with Switzerland and Norway standing their way in Group A.

The Filipinas will likewise play host New Zealand (July 25 in Wellington) in between the opener against the Swiss and the group windup versus the Norwegians (July 30 in Auckland).

Mr. Stajcic and his WC pool are currently encamped in Sydney, Australia. From there, the team will fly to New Zealand and check in at their designated base camp in Auckland on July 10. — Olmin Leyba