VETERAN Allein Maliksi has been ruled out of Meralco’s Philippine Cup title defense, leaving the Bolts without one of the stalwarts from their champion crew.

Mr. Maliksi is dealing with sciatica from a back injury he sustained in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup last January. Sciatica is pain going down the leg from the lower back.

“It will take time to heal, to ease the pain and numbness. It needs intensive rehab to recover. Just wait to ease sciatica,” the 37-year-old shooting guard said.

For now, the five-time PBA champion couldn’t give a timetable for his return.

Mr. Maliksi takes solace in the fact he can already jog and do strength workouts at this point.

Chris Banchero, another key player in the Meralco title defense, is also sitting out due to hamstring issues. But Mr. Banchero is expected to be back in harness in two weeks’ time.

The Bolts have hurdled their first two assignments minus the two, posting a come-from-behind 91-89 thriller over Converge before bamboozling Terrafirma, 118-80.

Meralco stakes its 2-0 record against payback-seeking San Miguel Beer (1-0) on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in the pro league’s 7:30 p.m. main offering on its 50th anniversary.

Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that fans born in 1975, the PBA’s founding year, will get free admission to the April 9 double-header that also has Magnolia and Converge clashing at 5 p.m. They just need to show a valid ID showing their birthdays to gain entry.

Additionally, fans can buy seats at the lower box for only P50, and P30 for the general admission section on the said playdate as part of the PBA’s golden anniversary festivities. — Olmin Leyba