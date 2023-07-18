TNT accomplished its return-to-the-top mission in the PBA 3×3 Season 3 First Conference Leg 3, sealing the deal with a 17-13 victory over Pioneer Elastoseal yesterday (July 18) at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Determined to bounce back from disappointing sixth and ninth place finishes in the young season, the Triple Giga swept all six matches of the two-day leg to strike gold for the first time since scoring a grand slam in Season 2.

Comebacking sniper Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon and Gryann Mendoza delivered the TNT franchise’s record-extending 12th leg title in the three-a-side league.

After going 3-0 in Pool C Monday, the Triple Giga switched to high gear in the KO rounds. Behind the eight points of Mr. Vosotros, TNT ended the hat trick bid of Leg 1 and 2 winner Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 21-19, then leaned on Mr. Flores’ winning layup to secure a finals slot at the expense of San Miguel, 20-19.

Mr. Vosotros, who missed the action last week when his three teammates failed to get past pool play, scattered six points in the clincher. He highlighted his heroics with two two-pointers, the last of which gave TNT a 13-5 tear, and a clutch layup that restored a 17-11 cushion.

Messrs. Flores and De Leon added four apiece and Mr. Mendoza chipped in three in the Triple Giga’s disposal of Pioneer’s Gian Abrigo, Wilson Baltazar, Reggie Morido and Ken Mocon, The Katibays settled for the P50,000 runner-up purse.

Meanwhile, Cavitex posted a third straight podium after nipping San Miguel Beer in the battle for bronze, 20-19.

The Braves’ Jorey Napoles, Ken Ighalo, Tonino Gonzaga and Dominick Fajardo went home with P30,000. — Olmin Leyba