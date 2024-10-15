Games on Wednesday

(Okinawa Arena, Japan)

7:40 p.m. (6:40 p.m. Manila time) – Ryukyu vs Meralco

THE MERALCO BOLTS set out to go 2-0 in the East Asia Super League (EASL) tonight when they battle B. League heavyweight Ryukyu Golden Kings at the latter’s territory at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

The 7:40 p.m. Group B match (6:40 p.m. Manila time) is brimming with some interesting subplots.

For one, this marks Allen Durham’s first faceoff with the Golden Kings after suiting up for the Japanese club for three seasons prior to rejoining Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Then there’s the matter of pride and revenge with the Bolts looking to prove their thrilling 97-88 overtime win last season in Meralco’s designated home court in Macau is no fluke and the Golden Kings out to get even in their own turf.

“We have to show that we can win on their home court. New (Chris Newsome) hit the game-winners against Ryukyu when our home base was Macau and we had a lot of fans there. Now the challenge for these guys is how we can manage (to repeat on the road),” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo.

The Bolts have been eliminated from the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs already after their 0-3 loss to Ginebra in the quarterfinals, making the EASL their sole activity for now.

They got things going in the international league with a 97-85 romp over the Macau Black Bears last Oct. 2 at the MOA Arena, which already matched their one-win record in the previous season.

They look to get winning results as well versus Ryukyu Wednesday and Korea’s Busan KCC Egis on Nov. 13 in Manila and boost their playoffs bid before returning to the PBA for the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

“Our next two games are going to be very important because if you want to make the playoffs, you have to get at least four wins,” said Mr. Trillo. “But we’re confident.” — Olmin Leyba