MISSING OUT on a title the day before, Christian Gian Karlo Arca made sure he wouldn’t be denied again as she swept both rapid and blitz of the premier Under-18 open division of the National Age Group Chess Championships at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas over the weekend.

Winding up a runner-up in the standard section behind eventual winner Ruelle Canino, the 16-year-old proud son of Panabo, Davao del Norte did not leave any stone unturned and swept both rapid and blitz in seven games each to go home with two golds and silver.

The feats earned Mr. Arca a spot at the Asian Youth Chess Championships set from Nov. 20 to 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was a complete turnaround from his performance in the standard class where he just couldn’t find his rhythm and even lost to the one player that won it — Cagayan de Oro wunderkind Ms. Canino.

While Mr. Arca did not get to face and exact revenge on Ms. Canino, who struggles with faster time control, the double-gold haul was enough to soften the impact of his failed bid in standard of this meet sponsored by CoinEx and backed by host Mayor Ben Patron and Congressman Mark Lester Patron, the Philippine Sports Commission and NCFP.

Like Mr. Arca, Jersey Marticio ruled both girls’ U18 rapid and blitz to add to the silver she captured in standard.

Other victors were Khana Kathrine Ventolero (U12 girls rapid and blitz), Sebastian Damonsong (U12 boys rapid) and Roel Pagatpatan (U12 boys blitz). — Joey Villar