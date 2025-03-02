Games on Wednesday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – UE vs FEU (men)

12 p.m. – UP vs UST (men)

2 p.m. – UE vs FEU (women)

4 p.m. – UP vs UST (women)

DE LA SALLE University (DLSU) got back on track by drubbing host University of the Philippines (UP), 25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, to dodge a worst start in almost two decades in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Former Rookie-MVP Angel Canino led the way with 24 points on 20 hits as the Lady Spikers improved to 2-2 for a share of the third spot with the UP Fighting Maroons and the Adamson University Lady Falcons halfway through the first round.

La Salle, the UAAP Season 85 champion, absorbed another meltdown against the University of Santo Tomas earlier this week for a 1-2 start that matched the school’s dismal start in 2006, when it ironically won the title behind a 10-game winning streak.

Against the vastly improved UP, La Salle said enough with hopes of taking control of its fate as early as possible — especially against a tough field led by unbeaten champion National University.

The Lady Spikers did behind the contributions of Shevana Laput and Katrina del Castillo with 21 and 11 points, respectively. Libero Lyka De Leon took care of the floor defense with 18 digs and 14 receptions as new playmaker had Julyana Tolentino had 10 sets.

La Salle yielded an extended second set, regrouped in the third and was on the verge of allowing a rubber only to unleash a strong 9-2 finishing kick from a close 16-15 cushion to capitalize on UP’s inexperience.

Irah Jaboneta dropped an all-around game of 15 points, 11 receptions and eight digs while Joan Monares had 11 in UP’s second straight defeat.

In the men’s division, leader Far Eastern University (4-0) topped Ateneo De Manila University (2-2), 25-23, 32-30, 23-25, 25-15, to stay undefeated while La Salle (2-2) bested UP (1-3), 23-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15. — John Bryan Ulanday