WIN OR LOSE, Alexandra “Alex” Eala is already guaranteed to bring home a $154,000 or approximately P8.7-million cash prize.

But money is not on the table for now as she sets her sights on eking out far more invaluable feats in the second round of the 2025 US Open against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Ms. Eala, 20, drew the 27-year-old Spanish in the Round of 64 starting Tuesday after the latter’s 6-2, 6-1 trashing of qualifier Claire Liu from the United States in their own first-round duel.

Game time is still to-be-determined along with the court designation in Flushing Meadows but the “ambitious” Eala is raring to go on the heels of a rousing 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) win over world No. 15 Clara Tauson from Denmark.

The unseeded Eala showed nerves of steel in front of an 8,000-strong, pro-Filipino crowd, battling back from a 1-5 deficit in the third set to eliminate the grizzled Tauson, who’s also seeded 14th in the stacked 128-player field.

“They weren’t kidding when they said this was the city of dreams. All sights set on the second round,” said Ms. Eala, who became the first Filipino in history to win in the main draw of any Grand Slam.

“I would say that anything is possible. Dream big. Me as a person, I’m very ambitious although no one from my country who did this before and was successful. I took inspiration from anyone I could, from my family and my brother. It’s just to be ambitious, to dream big and know that you can do it.”

The ambition now is also to become the first Filipino to reach a second round of any Grand Slam tournament ever with a familiar opponent in Ms. Bucsa standing in her way.

Ms. Eala, the 2022 US Open girls’ singles champion, ranks slightly higher in the singles rankings at No. 75 over No. 95 Ms. Bucsa but the Spanish veteran boasts immense expertise in the doubles as world No. 35 with 21 pro titles in her pocket.

Ms. Bucsa also won a bronze medal for Spain with partner Sara Sorribes Tormo in the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s doubles to hold an experience advantage over the Filipina rising star.

A scholar graduate of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain as well, Ms. Eala however beat Ms. Bucsa in their first and only encounter so far back in the 2021 W25 Grenoble in France, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).

Another win by Ms. Eala would set her up against either world No. 31 Elise Mertens of Belgium or No. 164 Lulu Sun of New Zealand in the third round.

It gets tougher for Ms. Eala from there with the titans of the sports in No. 1 and reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Mirra Andreeva, No. 8 Jasmine Paolini and No. 10 Elena Rybakina waiting for her in a loaded bracket.

Ms. Eala assured one thing though, she’s ready and “ambitious” to defy the odds anew. — John Bryan Ulanday