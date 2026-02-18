Games on Saturday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – UE vs AdU (Men’s)

11 a.m. – NU vs FEU (Men’s)

1 p.m. – UE vs AdU (Women’s)

3 p.m. – NU vs FEU (Women’s)

SUPER rookie Sam Cantada drew first blood against her former high school teammates, towing reigning champion National University (NU) to a 25-23, 25-19, 28-26 sweep to gain a solo lead early in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The former UAAP juniors MVP from Adamson high school sizzled with 16 points on 13 hits, two aces and a block as the NU Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 2-0 start after a tough four-set debut against rival University of Santo Tomas last weekend, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24.

It was a solid follow-up performance for Ms. Cantada, who fired 21 points in that win, to announce a roaring statement as the next big thing in women’s collegiate volleyball for NU in what’s supposed to be a rebuilding stage after the graduation of Bella Belen and company.

Even if that meant beating her former high school teammates like ex-UAAP juniors MVP and last season’s Rookie of the Year Shaina Nitura, Abby Segui and Fhei Sagaysay in their first encounter.

Ms. Cantada committed to NU for collegiate play after keeping the juniors MVP crown in San Marcelino in Season 87 on the heels of Ms. Nitura’s MVP campaign and championship sweep the season prior.

Ms. Cantada, a pride of Dasmariñas, Cavite, wasn’t alone in delivering the big win for the Lady Bulldogs though, getting 12 points from another high school sensation Arah Panique from Naga.

Team captain Vange Alinsug and Chams Maaya added six points each while Abegail Pono dished out 14 sets and Shaira Mae Jardio provided 11 receptions plus eight digs.

New coach Regine Diego, who took over from Sherwin Meneses in the offseason, is liking the team’s showing so far in a tough transition after losing the championship core and four of the team’s Super Six in Ms. Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Sheena Toring and Erin Pangilinan.

NU, albeit against a strong Adamson University resistance in each set, raced to a 2-0 lead but was nearly denied a sweep after losing a 15-12 lead in the third frame.

Ms. Nitura along with Frances Mordi willed the squad to set point, 24-23, but Ms. Cantada forced a deuce before errors cost them in the extension as Alexa Mata iced the deal with an ace.

Mses. Nitura and Mordi led with 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the wards of coach JP Yude, who failed to mirror their 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 debut win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

In the men’s division, six-peat title-seeking NU also zoomed to 2-0 start after a 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 win over Adamson (1-1), behind the troika of Leo Ordiales, Buds Buddin and Jade Disquitado with 16, 15 and 11 points, respectively. — John Bryan Ulanday