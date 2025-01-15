MULTI-TITLED middle blocker Risa Sato has crossed over to Chery Tiggo from Creamline.

The transfer was made official on Wednesday after the team announced it on social media and Ms. Sato could suit up anytime for the Crossovers, who will resume their Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference campaign against Galeries Tower on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

“Yokoso Risa-san,” it said. “To our new addition to our growing family, welcome. Your skills and energy are a game-changer and we can’t wait to have you on the court with us.

Ms. Sato had amicably parted ways late last year with the Creamline franchise where she was part of its 10 storied championships in the league.

This has allowed her to sign up with any club and it turned out it was Chery Tiggo, which is eyeing its second championship and add to the only one it had won in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble four years ago.

Ms. Sato will join a team that is already loaded with talent like Mylene Paat, Ara Galang, Abigail Maraño, Jasmine Nabor, Pongay Gaston, Jen Nierva and Princess Robles among others.

She could also fill in to the massive void vacated by Eya Laure, who has also left the team late last year.

Chery Tiggo is currently at No. 4 in the standings with a 4-2 record and there is hope Ms. Sato could help it improve even higher. — Joey Villar