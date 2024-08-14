Home Editors' Picks Solar Spikers eye quarter berth against Farm Fresh
Solar Spikers eye quarter berth against Farm Fresh
Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)
1 p.m. — Capital1 vs Farm Fresh
3 p.m. — Akari vs Nxled
5 p.m. — Cignal vs Galeries Tower
CAPITAL1 Solar will try to complete its transformation from prey to predator as it guns for a quarterfinal berth against Farm Fresh Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.
From a 1-11 team in the All Filipino Conference early in the year, the Solar Spikers have metamorphosed into a legitimate contender after snaring four of their first six games including shock wins over established teams like Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho.
And it was because of a lethal weapon from Russia named Marina Tushova, who has averaged an astonishing 33 points a game and 42 points in the last three where she scored 45, 32 and a new-league record 49 points.
“When I saw her highlights in the video, I knew she was the one,” said Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb.
“If I was proven wrong, I would have resigned,” he added.
The Foxies, however, are expected to go all out for a win as they are desperately hanging by the thread in the heated quarters race.
To date, Farm Fresh is tied with Choco Mucho with 2-4 cards but has the lower FIVB tiebreaker.
If Capital1 wins, it will join Akari (6-0) and Cignal (5-1) in the knockout quarters.
Despite being assured of a spot in the next phase, the Chargers and HD Spikers are expected to shoot for a win against the Chameleons (1-5) at 3 p.m. and Galeries Tower Highrisers (0-6) at 5 p.m. — Joey Villar