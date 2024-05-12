LOSING three straight entering the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 women’s volleyball stepladder semifinals would usually send one into pangs of despair and panic.

Not the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Lady Pirates though. Instead, LPU turned it into an opportunity and used it as motivation in carving out a 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19 win over Arellano University (AU) at the Filoil EcoOil Arena that kept it in finals contention.

The victory sent LPU, the No. 3 seed, into another knockout duel, this time against No. 2 Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Wednesday.

If they survive again, the Lady Pirates will make a return trip to the finals where they battle the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers, the league’s dynastic champions who sealed the first finals seat with a nine-game elims sweep.

And Janeth Tulang was at the center of it all after practically doing everything — from attacking with 23 points to defending with five blocks, 11 digs and eight receptions.

It was also poetic justice as Ms. Tulang, LPU’s third scoring option, made AU pay for focusing on Johna Dolorito and Joan Doguna, who finished with 17 and seven hits, respectively. — Joey Villar