Games Today

(San Andres Gym)

7:30 a.m. — EAC vs JRU (men)

10 a.m. — EAC vs JRU (women)

2 p.m. — Letran vs AU (women)

5 p.m. — Letran vs AU (men)

MAPUA unveiled a pair of new weapons in Raissa Janel Ricablanca and Freigh Anne Garcia as it turned back San Sebastian College (SSC), 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, Tuesday to set in motion its campaign in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Gym.

Ms. Ricablanca and Ms. Garcia, both transferees from University of the East (UE), made sure their league debuts were memorable and unloaded 13 and 11 points, respectively, as the Lady Cardinals claimed their first win.

Mapua coach Clarence Esteban hopes the added depth could help them address what they lacked last year.

“Naging leksiyon sa kanila last year, hindi kami umabot sa dulo, naubos kami (Last year was a lesson; we didn’t have enough to make it to the end)” Mr. Esteban said. “Sana hindi na mangyari tulad last year na queens of the fifth sets ang tawag samin, kaya kung kaya, kunin namin ng three sets, kunin na. (I hope there is no repeat of last year when we were called the queens of the fifth set; if we can finish in three, we should go for it).”

Roxie dela Cruz continued to make significant strides after a strong rookie season the year before and unleashed a match-best 18 points, 16 of which came off kills.

But it was Ms. Dela Cruz’s mentoring of Ricablanca and Garcia that Esteban loved the most.

“Siya ang nag ga-guide sa mga bata, iyun ang pinaka-grateful ako sa kaniya (I am most grateful for the guidance she gives the young players),” Mr. Esteban said of the power-spiking Ms. Dela Cruz.

The Lady Stags, mentored by multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb, didn’t have an answer to Ms. Dela Cruz and the Lady Cardinals’ relentless attacking game despite coming into the season boasting some of the best spikers in the league including Kat Santos.

Ms. Santos, in the best shape of her NCAA career, couldn’t get going though and finished with just 12 hits. — Joey Villar