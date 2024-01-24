CHEERLEADER-in-chief.

That was what President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called himself after he personally congratulated and handed over the incentives worth P13 million to the Filipino medalists in last year’s 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in yesterday’s simple rites at Malacañang.

“I’m here today (yesterday) before you not just as your President, but as a fan when it comes to supporting athletes. I’m the cheerleader-in-chief, self-appointed,” said the Chief Executive, who was accompanied by Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chair Richard Bachmann.

“It is just fitting that we are honoring our nation’s para athletes here in the Heroes’ Hall for this is what best describes what you are and who you are,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief likened the national para athletes, who registered the country’s best finish in the quadrennial games after finishing ninth overall with a haul of 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals, to no less than Apolinario Mabini, a national hero who was incapacitated by polio.

“Mabini, who after losing the use of his legs, used his brilliant mind to rally the people to rise up, to fight, to chase the freedom we so well deserve. … you did not let your disability discourage you from doing what you want to, and prepared you in achieving your dreams,” he said.

“To say that the para athletes are of a different breed is an understatement. It is with tremendous pride that I congratulate the para athletes who all gave their best. You have done well by showing your country the image of what a dauntless Filipino should be.”

“You have projected that adversities could be overcome, impairment can harness inspiration. … You are the poster boys and girls in surmounting the odds,” he added.

Except for a few, all the medalists, headed by triple gold winner Darry Bernardo and double gold medalist Cheyzer Mendoza of chess went to personally receive their bonus.

Ms. Mendoza, a lawyer, took home and ended up with the highest incentive of around P2.2 million since after two individual mints, a team silver and a team bronze while Mr. Bernardo pocketed a little less than P2 million for his one individual gold and two team mints.

Mr. Barredo thanked the President and government for the support.

“Wholehearted appreciation to the government, PSC for the continuous support to developing para sports. These incentives and your recognition will go a long way in further boosting the morale of para athletes to do better, and hopefully, in the Paris Paralympics this year,” he said. — Joey Villar