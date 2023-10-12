THE UAAP has suspended three referees for three weeks due to “subpar” evaluation grades in the quadruple header of the men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The UAAP basketball commissioner’s office, led by commissioner Xavier Nunag, said the decision was a result of the dismal rating of the officials in the Referee Game Report Card serving as its quantitative performance evaluation during games.

“We take the responsibility of providing competent and professional referees to the league very seriously, and it is essential that all officials maintain the highest level of integrity and accuracy,” said Mr. Nunag.

“The suspension is intended to give the referees the opportunity to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance.”

Names of the three referees have not been disclosed in respect of privacy, added the UAAP.

The UAAP featured four games for its second week of action, including two close matches between the University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU), as well as Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the East (UE).

UP subdued FEU in overtime, 80-76, as Ateneo fended off UE in the end game, 76-69. Other games had National University and De La Salle University blowing out University of Santo Tomas, 87-69, and Adamson University, 71-58, respectively.

“Please be assured that we will make every effort to find suitable replacements during the suspension and we will continue to monitor the performance of all our referees with the help of concrete data to ensure the highest standards are maintained,” added Mr. Nunag. — John Bryan Ulanday