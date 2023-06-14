FILIPINO dynamo Carlos Yulo will take the first important step in his quest for an Olympic gold as he wades into battle in today’s Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships (AGC) at the OCBC Competition Hall in Singapore.

The pocket-sized spectacle from Leveriza in Manila will plunge into action in all six apparatuses starting with the pommel horse, which unfurls at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by still rings at 10:05 a.m., vault at 10:40 a.m., parallel bars at 11:15 a.m., horizontal bars at 11:50 a.m. and floor exercise at 12:25 p.m.

If he does well, and everyone will agree he would, Mr. Yulo will book his place in the World Championships slated Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium where he will try to book his place in the Mt. Olympus of all sports — the Olympics in Paris next year.

The apparatus finals are set Saturday and Sunday.

And the two-time world champion is expected to bring in his best and bedazzle everyone including the excited spectators, who are expected to come in droves expecting nothing less from the event’s biggest, if not the biggest, draws.

Mr. Yulo flew in last Monday with the 12-strong Philippine team that included his younger siblings Karl Eldrew and Elaiza, who competed in the junior division of this same event a few days back.

He came in determined not to miss the Paris Olympic bus.

So determined that he had already decided to skip the Hangzhou Asian Games, which runs smack with the Antwerp tilt, for that precious berth to the Olympics where he would want to bury the ghost of the Tokyo Games past and claim the one piece of hardware that is missing in his massive trophy collection — the Olympic gold. — Joey Villar