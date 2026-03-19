THE Philippine Blu Girls will go on training camps in South Korea, Japan and the United States in preparation for the WBSC Women’s World Cup Group Stage and the Asian Games this year.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Nationals will fly to South Korea from May 16 to 22 for a camp and some exhibition matches there and then will proceed to Japan the next month for another training session.

These two foreign sorties will be just in time for the WBSC World Cup Group Stage slated July 14 to 18 in Lima, Peru where the country hopes to snare a spot to Finals scheduled next year.

From there, the Filipinas will immediately fly to the United States for more camps in sprucing up for another bigger tournament ahead — the Asian Games in Japan set Sept. 24 to Oct. 3.

“Our goal is to give the Blu Girls every opportunity to compete and train at the highest level,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines chief Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“These international camps and tournaments are vital in preparing them for the challenges of the World Cup and the Asian Games, and we are confident they will represent Philippine softball proudly on the global stage,” he added. — Joey Villar