LOS ANGELES — Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced that he intends to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions Paris St Germain (PSG) and snubbing a lucrative contract offer in Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Messi, who played his final game for PSG over the weekend, was also linked with a return to Barcelona, but the Spanish club have had their hands tied due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,” Mr. Messi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport newspapers.

“I still haven’t closed it 100%. I’m still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family.”

Mr. Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December and has earned a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, won the Ligue 1 title in his two seasons with PSG as well as the French Super Cup in 2022.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it was time to go to the US league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day,” Mr. Messi said.

“Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to want to win and to always do things well. But with more peace of mind.”

The move is also a big win for MLS, which welcomed Messi while adding that work remained to finalize the details of the formal agreement.

“The (goat) is coming,” MLS tweeted, with a goat animal emoji standing in for the phrase “greatest of all time”.

Mr. Messi had wanted to go to a club where he could eventually have an ownership stake, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters this week, and his contract is expected to pave the way for him to do so after he retires. — Reuters