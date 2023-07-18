THE RIVALRY between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remains intact even with the soccer stars now plying their trade in different continents.

One day after Mr. Messi, the 36-year-old Argentinian forward, was officially signed by Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Inter Miami, Mr. Ronaldo took a verbal shot at his longtime foe, maintaining that his new league in Saudi Arabia is better than MLS.

Mr. Ronaldo, the veteran Portuguese forward, joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr earlier this year.

Mr. Ronaldo said Monday, according to Lisbon sports newspaper A Bola, “Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I’m already 38 1/2 years old and … it’s not worth it. — Reuters