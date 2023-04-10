KATIPUNAN rivals Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines continued their relentless offseason build-up with more prized recruits, setting up a possible heavyweight collision anew in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons, who took turns in ruling the past two UAAP finals, scooped up top high school reinforcements from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and San Beda, respectively, as they fill their stables for a potential trilogy later this year.

Ateneo officially secured the commitment of Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro from their sister school in Cebu, a day after UP acquired the services of San Beda-Rizal stalwart Chris Hubilla.

The Blue Eagles’ acquisition of two Magis Eagles in Celis and Asoro came on the heels of the decision of Jared Bahay, another Ateneo de Cebu standout and the country’s No. 1 ranked high school player, to take his talents to rival UP instead.

Mr. Bahay, Mr. Celis and Mr. Asoro formed an unstoppable troika for Ateneo de Cebu en route to a back-to-back championship in CESAFI and a semifinal finish in the Smart-NBTC National Finals, featuring the best high school teams here and abroad.

The versatile winger Mr. Celis and gunner Mr. Asoro will bolster the wards of coach Tab Baldwin, who landed a top overseas recruit last year in Filipino-Australian big man Mason Amos, who has suited up for Gilas Pilipinas.

Mr. Hubilla, albeit not eligible until Season 87 with still a year left in high school, joined a stacked Fighting Maroons lineup with Mr. Bahay, Lebron Lopez, Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate.

The 20-year-old Mr. Hubilla, Mr. Gagate and Luis Pablo from College of St. Benilde-La Salle Green Hills all made the NCAA Season 98 Mythical Team with Mr. Pablo winning the Season MVP award. — John Bryan Ulanday