WHILE anchoring Barangay Ginebra’s title-defense in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup finals against TNT, Justin Brownlee is also locking in on Gilas Pilipinas’ Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) redemption drive.

Mr. Brownlee is set to make his debut in the May 5-17 SEAG in Cambodia, where the aptly called Gilas “Redeem Team” goes all out to reclaim the gold medal it shockingly lost to Indonesia in the Vietnam edition.

“I definitely felt for the team when they fell a little short last year so I’m looking forward to helping get the gold back,” said Mr. Brownlee, who came on board as Gilas’ naturalized player last February.

“I understand the Philippines’ history as the perennial gold medalist. Hopefully, everything works out in Cambodia, we’ll all play hard, work hard together and regain the gold.”

Mr. Brownlee leads the 28-player SEAG pool named by coach Chot Reyes, who conducted the first of their initial once-a-week practices Monday night.

The resident Gin Kings import was among those who attended the opening session, heading to the Gilas gym just hours after the press conference for the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between Ginebra and TNT

“Hopefully everything works out smoothly for us in the finals and with Gilas,” said the three-time Best Import.

Mr. Brownlee expressed willingness to do whatever it takes to bring Gilas back to Promised Land.

“Playing as an import, you may have to play a lot but I feel like I’m in great shape and if I have to play a lot or if I have to play a little, I think I’m prepared for it,” he said.

Also showing up for Gilas’ first practice were Mr. Brownlee’s teammates Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonso, Japeth Aguilar and Jeremiah Gray; TNT’s RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana; San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter; NLEX’ Kevin Alas and Brandon Rosser; Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Aaron Black; and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino.

Collegiate stars Mason Amos and Michael and Ben Philips were also on hand. — Olmin Leyba