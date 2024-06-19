THE MERALCO BOLTS are poised to make the euphoria of their breakthrough Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) title fuel their desire to continue fighting and aiming for more.

Team governor Bill Pamintuan, speaking at Meralco’s victory celebration with fans Monday night at One Ayala Mall, said the Bolts are determined to prove their Philippine Cup milestone isn’t a one-off.

The Bolts used the gathering to preach the values that helped them overcome several obstacles in this one-for-the-books golden run capped by a massive 4-2 dispatching of mighty holder San Miguel Beer in the finals.

Chris Newsome, the Finals MVP who famously sank the winning fade-away jumper in the dying seconds of their riveting 80-78 clincher last Sunday.

“You may go through tough times in your life, there may be times when you’re down but just understand that you need good people around you, a good support system,” said Mr. Newsome, who ended a nine-year wait to become a PBA champion.

“As you see, everyone here, we all support one another, we all believe in one another despite our accomplishments and our failures. We continue to lift each other up at all times. So I encourage you to keep good people around you, have a good support system and continue to believe that you can do anything you put your mind into.” — Olmin Leyba