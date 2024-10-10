Games on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine (Semifinals Game 2)*

7:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs San Miguel (Semifinals Game 2)*

*TNT and Ginebra lead best-of-seven series, 1-0

IF DRAWING first blood against a tough opponent was hard, making it two in a row is doubly tougher.

That’s why defending champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra aren’t resting easy as they head to Game 2 of their respective PBA Governors’ Cup semi final assignments on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga seek a 2-nil edge after their opening 90-81 verdict and create more distance from Rain or Shine in the race-to-four affair at 5 p.m. while the Gin Kings shoot for a followup to their 122-105 Game 1 romp versus San Miguel Beer (SMB) at 7:30 p.m.

TNT import Rondae Hollis Jefferson (RHJ) said it’s imperative that the troops maintain the same mindset against Aaron Fuller and the ROS young guns that lifted them to success in Wednesday’s curtain raiser.

“Do it as a team, do it together, have your brothers’ back out there every play, every possession. I think we’ll be good,” said RHJ, who went an assist short of a triple double in leading this first strike by the Tropang Giga.

Coach Chot Reyes tasked the Tropang Giga to keep their defensive shape against ROS offensive weapons.

“For us to win, we have to limit their production. And as Rondae (Hollis Jeferson) said, just everyone pitching in” said Mr. Reyes. “It really starts with that defensive mentality.”

Elasto Painters counterpart Yeng Guiao isn’t in panic mode, though, as he feels his charges are ready for a long battle.

Gin Kings mentor Tim Cone admitted the biggest concern is how to keep Justin Brownlee and Co. driven after gaining payback on SMB for its 49-point beating back in the elims.

“Now the question is: Can we continue to motivate ourselves into Game 2 because we did it (revenge) and we got to feel good about ourselves. But can we turn around and follow it up because you know them (SMB), they’re going to come back and use all that talent and experience that they have to play a really good game on Game 2,” said Mr. Cone.

“It’s just the way the series is. It often times pingpongs back and forth because it’s hard to sustain that motivation game after game after game against a really good team like them,” he added. — Olmin Leyba