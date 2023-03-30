FORMER PBA star and national women’s basketball team coach Fritz Gaston will complete the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board.

Mr. Gaston got his official appointment yesterday and will join PSC Chair Richard Bachmann and fellow commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres and Edward Hayco in the government sports-funding agency.

The former Games and Amusement Board commissioner thus became the second player from the PBA next to Mr. Bachmann and fourth former national team athlete in the PSC board after bowling legend Ms. Coo and Olympian fencer Mr. Torres to join the PSC.

Interestingly, Mr. Gaston’s daughter, Pauline or “Pongay” as she was fondly called, currently plays for Premier Volleyball League club Chery Tiggo wearing her dad’s former PBA number 22. — Joey Villar