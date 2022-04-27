By Joey Villar

JAMES Kwekuteye buried a huge three-pointer late as San Beda survived a pesky College of St. Benilde (CSB), 67-63, on Tuesday to close in on a twice-to-beat advantage in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

With the game knotted at 63, Mr. Kwekuteye took matters in his own hands and banged in the triple that proved to be critical as CSB’s Robi Nayve bricked all his three free throws in the next play.

Peter Alfaro then went one of two from the foul line to seal the Lions’ seventh win in eight outings while soothing the pain of their 68-54 defeat at the hands of the Mapua Cardinals on Saturday.

It also kept San Beda within reach of the top seed and a crucial Final Four incentive if it could beat bitter rival Letran in the final elimination round game at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Friday.

Mr. Kwekuteye though had to overcome his struggles in the first half where he was limited to just three points.

But he stepped on the gas in the final half and erupted for 10 points there, including that dagger trey.

The Lions also drew a solid effort from Jacob Cortez, son of former college star and PBA player Mike. He was activated from the reserve list for the first time this season and contributed seven points, two rebounds and two assists.

“I just tried to do my best and try to help the team,” said Mr. Cortez, who trained and played in the United States during the pandemic.

The Blazers came back from two-digit deficits in the fourth quarter when they tied the count at 63 on a Ladis Lepalam short jumper.

But it proved to be their last show of force as they couldn’t score from there.

CSB wound up as the fourth seed in the play-in with a 5-4 card.

The Scores:

San Beda 67 – Kwekuteye 13, Cortez 7, Bahio 6, Penuela 6, Jopia 6, Ynot 6, Cuntapay 6, Cometa 5, Andrada 5, Abuda 4, Gallego 2, Alfaro 1, Amsali 0, Visser 0.

St. Benilde 63 – Nayve 14, Lepalam 12, Cullar 10, Gozum 10, Carlos 9, Benson 6, Publico 2, Lim 0, Flores 0, Marcos 0, Sangco 0, Corteza 0, Tateishi 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13; 37-27; 57-44; 67-63.