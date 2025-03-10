Games on Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. – ZUS vs Cignal

CIGNAL and Chery Tiggo shoot to take the last bus to the quarterfinals while ZUS Coffee and Farm Fresh look to avert it as they face off on Tuesday in a pair of crucial play-in matches in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cignal HD Spikers and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers will gun for a play-in sweep and outright quarters entry as they clash with the ZUS Thunderbelles at 6:30 p.m. and the Farm Fresh Foxies at 4 p.m., respectively.

Cignal turned back Capital1, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, while Chery Tiggo dumped Nxled, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12, on Thursday to move on the cusp of advancing to the best-of-three quarters.

If Cignal wins, it will battle No. 2 Petro Gazz while a Chery Tiggo triumph will forge a showdown with top-seeded and five-peat feat-seeking Creamline both on March 18 at the same Pasig venue.

Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos isn’t thinking that far though.

“Our sole focus is just for this game and nothing else,” said Mr. Delos Santos.

ZUS and Farm Fresh though will do everything they can to get the win that will bolster their chance of claiming the quarters berths themselves.

The Thunderbelles will play the Solar Spikers while the Foxies tangle with the Chameleons on Thursday for that golden chance of gatecrashing into the next phase. — Joey Villar