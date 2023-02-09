FILIPINO pole-vault star EJ Obiena vented all his pent-up energy from missing the prestigious Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan by topping the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland on Wednesday.

The World No. 3 and World Championship bronze medalist vaulted his way to glory with a clearance of 5.87 meters for his third gold medal and fifth straight podium finish overall to start the season.

The Asian record-holder bested Dutchman Rutger Koppelaar and Belgian Ben Broeders, who settled for the silver and bronze, respectively, after the two wound up with identical 5.82ms.

“Making it through one day at a time,” said Mr. Obiena, who went on a social media tirade the day before over the alleged one-year, unpaid money owed to him by government due to red tape and his inability to join the Astana meet due to logistical problems concerning his poles.

Philippines Sports Commission Chair Richard Bachmann has since talked to Mr. Obiena that same day and vowed to fix the problem.

But for now, Mr. Obiena vowed to continue to plod on.

“Now time to recover and try to get the much-needed rest. Thank you everyone who has supported me. We still fighting,” he added. — Joey Villar