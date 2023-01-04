RALD Ricafort will try to weave his championship magic with another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team — the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Fresh from his memorable coaching debut in the Petro Gazz Angels’ fantastic PVL Reinforced Conference title conquest late last year, Mr. Ricafort has brought his act to the High Speed Hitters where he will take over from George Pascua starting in the Open Conference unfurling Feb. 4.

Mr. Ricafort also brought with him Arnold Laniog, a former Petro Gazz head coach himself, as the former’s lead assistant.

“Yes, Rald Ricafort is our new coach,” PLDT team manager Bajjie del Rosario yesterday told The STAR.

The acquisition of Mr. Ricafort is a shocking development as the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise snatched a young, vibrant mentor just a month after proving his worth with a championship with a rival squad.

Nobody really expected Mr. Ricafort to be available after his impressive feat.

But he was and PLDT was quick to pounce on their prized new catch.

And Mr. Del Rosario said more changes are forthcoming after they released key cogs Toni Rose Basas and Heather Guino-o.

“…We’re still waiting for answers from the players we tendered offers. Hopefully we could finalize everything this week,” said Mr. Del Rosario.

PLDT is doing everything to finally hit it big after failing short in its championship bid in its two seasons with the country’s only pro volley league.

And it hopes Mr. Ricafort is just what the doctor ordered for them. — Joey Villar