IT WAS an action-packed weekend for RLC Residences and GoClark Sports and Events, as the two successfully mounted the RLC Residences New Clark City Triathlon from Sept. 24-25 at the world-class facility New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Nearly 700 athletes from different parts of the country participated in the race, along with their families and loved ones who cheered them on during the tournament.

Participating in sporting events like the New Clark City Triathlon is aligned with RLC Residences’ brand purpose, as both raise the game to achieve new heights so they can live productively while making meaningful connections with people that matter.