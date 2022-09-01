NEW YORK — Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday’s evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014.

It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year’s final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.

Older sister Venus should arrive well-rested after making a quiet exit from the singles draw on Tuesday but Serena may be more weary after a second-round match on Wednesday in what could be her final tournament.

Another intriguing doubles showdown will close out the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium as Australian close friends Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios play France’s Hugo Gaston and Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Mr. Kyrgios, who beat his “Special K” counterpart in the singles opening round, will be hoping he and Mr. Kokkinakis can collect another Grand Slam crown after winning the Australian Open title this year. — Reuters