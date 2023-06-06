Entertainment News (06/06/23)

1 of 7

The Flash holds previews

THERE will be previews of The Flash before it opens in cinemas this week. Fans can catch a sneak preview in select cinemas nationwide on the evening of June 13, one day before the film opens wide across the Philippines. The ticketing site for The Flash is already live at https://www.theflashmovie.com.ph/ and includes the list of preview cinemas. The Flash is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters across the Philippines beginning June 14.

Gucci launches video series

A NEW video series directed by two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy brings Annie Lennox, Halle Bailey, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Alia Bhatt, Serena Williams, John Legend and Gucci CHIME co-founder Salma Hayek Pinault together to speak out about what equality means to them, as the campaign ushers in a new decade of support for gender equality. On June 1 ten years ago, Gucci, together with co-founders Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Salma Hayek Pinault, founded the Gucci CHIME campaign, dedicated to advancing gender equality around the world. Ten years after Gucci hosted The Sound Of Change: Live, a global concert that raised $3.9 million to support girls and women around the world, Gucci CHIME has raised $21.5 million, which has helped 635,000 girls and women globally through more than 500 projects in 92 countries through 185 non-profit partners. To honor a decade of impact, Gucci enlisted longtime Gucci CHIME Advisory Board member and collaborator Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to lens a 35-video series that documents a wide range of artists, activists, organizers, and advocates chiming in on what equality means to them. The films will be available to stream on Gucci’s social channels and official YouTube account. Beyoncé’s song “Freedom,” from her pioneering visual album Lemonade, scores the videos.

Netflix stars in fan event this month

HENRY Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more Netflix stars will debut news, exclusives, and more to fans all over the world from a live event in São Paulo called Tudum: A Global Fan Event – LIVE from Brazil. After two years as a virtual event, the 2023 Tudum livestream will be broadcast live in front of thousands of fans in São Paulo, Brazil to audiences around the world on June 18 at 4:30 a.m. Philippine Standard Time. Tune in on Netflix’s YouTube (YouTube.com/Netflix) to watch global stars reveal exclusive news and debut never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks at favorite shows, movies, and games. Learn more at: Tudum.com/event.

Music fest marks Oh Flamingo! anniv

CO-PRODUCED by GNN Entertainment Productions, the Filipino alt-rock band Oh, Flamingo! will mark their 10th year in the music scene with a festival, a concert, an anniversary tribute, and a fan’s day all rolled into one. Dubbed Oh, Flamingo!: 10th Birthday, the event will feature performances by Ourselves The Elves, Ang Bandang Shirley, DJ Love, The Itchyworms, Ena Mori, DJ Love, SPIT, The One Pesos, and T33G33. Oh, Flamingo!: 10th Birthday is set to take place at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on July 15 from 4 p.m. onwards. There will be a dedicated space for lifestyle, art, and brand merchants. Limited-edition merch will be available at the venue. Tickets to the show are now available via bit.ly/HBDOHFLAM10.